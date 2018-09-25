Media player
Theresa May faces Brexit and migration questions
Speaking to the BBC's Ben Wright in New York, Theresa May defends her Brexit strategy following criticism from the EU and some Tory MPs - and says she remains hopeful of reaching a good deal.
25 Sep 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window