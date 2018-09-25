In full: Corbyn interview with Kuenssberg

Media player
In full Jeremy Corbyn interview with Laura Kuenssberg at 2018 Labour conference
The Labour leader was asked about his party policy on Brexit, whether it would vote against Theresa May's deal, and the chances of a general election.
Jeremy Corbyn spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg about Labour's six Brexit tests, and whether it had already decided to vote against down the government deal in Parliament.
They spoke hours after shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told the party conference that "nobody is ruling out remain as an option" in a future referendum.
25 Sep 2018
