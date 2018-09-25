Media player
'My time's not up - I'm speaking for the Palestinian people'
A Labour delegate told security to bring an army with them if they wanted to get him off stage before he finished his speech.
With delegates clapping, cheering and waving Palestinian flags, Harlow delegate Colin Monehen said: "My time's not up - I'm speaking for the Palestinian people."
25 Sep 2018
