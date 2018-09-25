Watson: I am kind of more chilled out

Media player
Labour conference: Tom Watson on a woman for next leader
Labour deputy leader said he is working harder and not changed politically, since he slimmed down.
Tom Watson told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn that was "kind of more chilled out" these days, before she asked him about the party getting a second deputy leader.
25 Sep 2018
