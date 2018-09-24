Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
It's Meghan v Harry in netball shootout
Towering heels did not stop the Duchess of Sussex from taking part in a sporting contest against her husband, as the royal couple attended an awards ceremony at Loughborough University.
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window