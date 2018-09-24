Labour official sorry for Catholic jibe

Video

Senior Labour official Andy Kerr has apologised after apparently aiming a jibe at a Catholic delegate at the party conference in Liverpool.

After calling a woman to the stage to speak, Mr Kerr - who chairs Labour's ruling NEC - added: "Did you cross yourself, there? In that case, I might not [call you]."

Following criticism, he later apologised "unreservedly", adding: "I was trying to be lighthearted but what I said was ill-judged and wrong."