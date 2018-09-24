Has the EU humiliated May in Brexit talks?

Media player
Brexit: Theresa May on relations with European leaders
Theresa May said if EU leaders have problems with her Chequers deal on future relations with the UK, then it is time to "hear what those issues are".
She spoke to CBS This Morning's John Dickerson, ahead of her Downing Street statement on Friday about Brexit talks.
He also asked her about the #metoo movement and women in politics.
24 Sep 2018
