Len McCluskey tells Chuka Umunna stop 'plotting' against Corbyn
Unite trade union leader Len McCluskey told Labour's conference that MP Chuka Umunna should "drop the country club plotting" about a breakaway party and get behind Jeremy Corbyn.
24 Sep 2018
