'Anti-Semitism is a scourge on society'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: 'Anti-Semitism is a scourge on any society'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will continue to oppose anti-Semitism and that his party has taken steps to address it.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Sep 2018