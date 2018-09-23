'Anti-Semitism is a scourge on any society'
Corbyn: 'Anti-Semitism is a scourge on any society'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will continue to oppose anti-Semitism and that his party has taken steps to address it.

Following a summer dominated by rows over his past conduct and his response to problems in the party, Mr Corbyn said he was "absolutely not" an anti-Semite.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he called it "a scourge on any society".

