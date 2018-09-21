Theresa May's statement after Salzburg summit
Video

Theresa May says EU stance in Brexit talks 'unacceptable'

Theresa May said EU plans to "effectively" keep Northern Ireland in the customs union are unacceptable, adding "we will never agree to it".

She gave a seven-minute statement about future trade deals, the future of Northern Ireland, and said European Council president Donald Tusk "didn't explain how in any detail or make any counter proposal", and talks were now at an impasse.

