'I will not overturn result of the referendum'
Theresa May on 'two big problems' in UK-EU negotiations

Theresa May called for "serious engagement" over the "two big problems" in the UK-EU talks.

Closing her statement from Downing Street, she said no-one wanted a deal more than her, but pledged not to overturn the 2016 referendum result, or "break up my country".

  • 21 Sep 2018