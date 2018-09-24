Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A party divided: Where next for Labour?
As Labour's annual conference takes place in Liverpool, debate is continuing over a number of issues.
At the forefront is how the party has tackled anti-Semitism, an expected move to make it easier for sitting MPs to be deselected, and the possibility of some MPs leaving to form a new party.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme hears from some of those at the heart of a divided party.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window