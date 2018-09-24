A party divided: Where next for Labour?

Video

As Labour's annual conference takes place in Liverpool, debate is continuing over a number of issues.

At the forefront is how the party has tackled anti-Semitism, an expected move to make it easier for sitting MPs to be deselected, and the possibility of some MPs leaving to form a new party.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme hears from some of those at the heart of a divided party.

