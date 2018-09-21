Raab: EU have just yanked up the handbrake
Brexit secretary Dominic Raab on UK-EU trade talks

The UK's Brexit secretary said the UK has "revved up the motor of these negotiations" with the EU.

Speaking on Brexticast Live, Dominic Raab said the EU had "just yanked up the handbrake" as he made several motoring references to what went on at the EU summit in Salzburg.

