Can Corbyn keep Labour united?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour Conference: Can Jeremy Corbyn keep the party united?
As Labour Party members head to Liverpool for their annual conference, will Jeremy Corbyn be greeted by chants and cheers, or divisions and jeers?
-
22 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45588067/labour-conference-can-jeremy-corbyn-keep-the-party-unitedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window