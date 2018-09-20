Tusk: Chequers plan 'won't work'
Donald Tusk: UK's Chequers Brexit plan 'won't work'

European Council President Donald Tusk says the UK's suggested economic relationship with the EU "risks undermining the single market".

Mr Tusk was speaking after 27 EU leaders met - without UK Prime Minister Theresa May - to discuss the latest state of Brexit talks.

He said that while the leaders accepted there were some positive elements in the UK's so-called Chequers plan for post-Brexit relations, the economic framework suggested "would not work".

