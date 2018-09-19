Theresa May's hopes for Salzburg meeting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May's hopes for Salzburg meeting

Theresa May says the EU's proposals to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit need to "evolve" to address UK concerns.

She was speaking ahead of a dinner of all 28 European leaders, in which she will brief them on her Chequers plan for "frictionless trade" between the UK and the continent.

  • 19 Sep 2018