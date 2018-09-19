Media player
David Davis warned talks would go on to the last minute
The former Brexit Secretary David Davis says he warned the prime minister that the EU would push the negotiations to the last possible minute, after they have "tested your mettle".
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Davis says he told Theresa May "every time" that the pressure point would come late, possibly in October or November.
19 Sep 2018
