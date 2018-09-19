Davis: Brexit talks will go to the 'last minute'
Video

David Davis warned talks would go on to the last minute

The former Brexit Secretary David Davis says he warned the prime minister that the EU would push the negotiations to the last possible minute, after they have "tested your mettle".

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Davis says he told Theresa May "every time" that the pressure point would come late, possibly in October or November.

