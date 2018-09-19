Mayor tackles Greens over track record
Bristol mayor challenges Green opponents in city votes

Bristol's elected Labour mayor has challenged the Green Party's role in the running of the city, and accused it of opportunism.

Marvin Rees clashed with Sian Berry, the new leader co-leader of the Green Party in England and Wales, but she said its councillors had been a "constructive opposition" in the city and on other councils.

  • 19 Sep 2018
