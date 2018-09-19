What are new Green co-leader's priorities?

Media player
Green Party co-leader Sian Berry on Brexit and election results
The new Green Party co-leader said a further UK/EU referendum, known to campaigners as a People's Vote, and becoming the third party across England were top of her agenda.
Sian Berry told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn about party priorities, and whether Jeremy Corbyn had moved in on their policies.
19 Sep 2018
