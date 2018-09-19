Do you care what your fizz is called?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Will champagne have to be called something else?
In a post-Brexit Britain, champagne may have another name but would it matter to you?
Well, it's one of the latest sticking points in exit negotiations.
The European Union wants the UK to guarantee it will keep a system which protects what certain well-known brands are called.
Its current system means products such as champagne can only be called champagne if it has been produced in the champagne region in France.
The BBC's Adam Fleming looks at the issue and what else could be getting a new name.
-
19 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45564686/brexit-will-champagne-have-to-be-called-something-elseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window