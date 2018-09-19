Do you care what your fizz is called?

Video

In a post-Brexit Britain, champagne may have another name but would it matter to you?

Well, it's one of the latest sticking points in exit negotiations.

The European Union wants the UK to guarantee it will keep a system which protects what certain well-known brands are called.

Its current system means products such as champagne can only be called champagne if it has been produced in the champagne region in France.

The BBC's Adam Fleming looks at the issue and what else could be getting a new name.