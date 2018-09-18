Cable's full Lib Dem conference speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Vince Cable's full speech to 2018 Lib Dem conference
Sir Vince Cable's speech to the 2018 Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton lasted nearly 45 minutes, with Brexit being a key element of his message to delegates.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45563429/sir-vince-cable-s-full-speech-to-2018-lib-dem-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window