Fake road signs deter drug dealers

A group of community activists who used fake road signs and markings to deter drug dealers from their east London estate said their actions have been successful.
Jonathan Moberly of the Weavers Community Action Group told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn said the "fairly amusing" signs worked and there was no dealing this Sunday after the signs went up.
READ: 'Drug dealers only' parking space highlights London crime
18 Sep 2018
