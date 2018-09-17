Brexit 'deal or no deal'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Theresa May says it's her deal or nothing
Theresa May told Panorama that if Parliament does not ratify the Chequers plan "I think that the alternative to that will be not having a deal".
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window