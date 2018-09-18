Where will next Lib Dem leader come from?

Media player
Liberal Democrat conference: Next leader after Vince Cable
With just a dozen MPs, the Liberal Democrats are suggesting their next leader might not be an MP, as they aim to rebuild their support.
For Politics Live, Elizabeth Glinka reports from the party conference in Brighton with leader Vince Cable, former leader Sir Menzies Campbell and businessman Charlie Mullins.
18 Sep 2018
