Cleverly: There have been no cuts to the NHS

James Cleverly on Conservative and coalition health spending
Conservatives have put together "a really sustainable long-term funding package" for the NHS in England "without the guiding hand" of the Liberal Democrats, says the party's deputy chairman.
James Cleverly was responding to claims from Lib Dem Sir Ed Davey about spending and cuts during and after the 2010-15 coalition government.
17 Sep 2018
