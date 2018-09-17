Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
I'll be around for quite a long time - Vince Cable
Sir Vince Cable speaks to the BBC's Jonathan Blake about the Lib Dems' stance on another Brexit referendum, his proposals to reform the party and how long he will stay as leader.
-
17 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window