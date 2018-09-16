Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove says Tory MEPs were not endorsing Viktor Orban
Environment Secretary Michael Gove tells the BBC's Andrew Marr that Tory MEPs were not endorsing Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban by opposing EU measures to censure the nation.
-
16 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45541829/michael-gove-says-tory-meps-were-not-endorsing-viktor-orbanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window