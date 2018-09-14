Former policy adviser: May should go after Brexit
The prime minister's former policy adviser George Freeman has said she should be allowed to complete the Brexit negotiations but then should stand down, paving the way for a "new generation leader".

Mr Freeman told Radio 4's Today programme there was a danger of a "crisis" in parliament caused by some MPs trying to force their "ideological vision" of Britain's relationship with Europe onto Theresa May.

