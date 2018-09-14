Media player
Ex policy chief calls for a "new leader" post-Brexit
The prime minister's former policy adviser George Freeman has said she should be allowed to complete the Brexit negotiations but then should stand down, paving the way for a "new generation leader".
Mr Freeman told Radio 4's Today programme there was a danger of a "crisis" in parliament caused by some MPs trying to force their "ideological vision" of Britain's relationship with Europe onto Theresa May.
14 Sep 2018
