Vlogger Grace Fit on why we should go plant-based
Video

Lifestyle vlogger Grace Fit UK on vegan plant-based diet

It is claimed that more people are eschewing meat and dairy products and adopting a plant-based diet.

Some have been encouraged by the lifestyle and fitness vlogger Grace Fit UK, who offers her thoughts on how a vegan diet can reduce greenhouse emissions and animal suffering in a personal film for BBC Politics Live.

  • 14 Sep 2018
