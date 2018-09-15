Can the Lib Dems revive?

Media player
Is it too late for a Lib Dem revival?
Sir Vince Cable says the Liberal Democrats need to revamp to stay relevant.
But - as the party heads to Brighton for their annual conference, which gets under way on Sunday - is it too late for a Lib Dem revival?
15 Sep 2018
