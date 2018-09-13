May's successor 'must be new generation'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
May successor must be from a new generation, says ex-policy chief
Tory MP George Freeman, Theresa May's former policy chief, says her successor should come from a "new generation" of Conservatives.
He said the PM should be able to "seal the deal" on the Brexit transition arrangement but leave the decision about the long-term relationship to a successor.
But he questioned whether high-profile figures such as Boris Johnson or Michael Gove could take over: "Anybody who was involved in that referendum campaign ... they carry the baggage of a terrible process. I think we need a new energy, new direction, a new generation leader to take this forward," he said.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45515784/may-successor-must-be-from-a-new-generation-says-ex-policy-chiefRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window