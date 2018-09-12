Video

The former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith has told BBC Radio 5 Live that anyone talking about challenging Theresa May should "grow up and leave the room".

Speaking to Anna Foster, he said there was "no coup" against Theresa May, and if he found one he "would stamp on it".

This comes after some Conservative MPs opposed to Theresa May's Brexit plan met to discuss how and when they could force her to stand down as prime minister.