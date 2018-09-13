In full: Raab interview with Kuenssberg

Video

The Brexit secretary was asked about the UK's chances of getting a trade with the EU, and what will happen if that is not achieved.

Dominic Raab also told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg he could not give a "cast-iron guarantee" that Brits abroad would be hit with mobile phone roaming charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit but the UK government would try to stop UK operators from doing that.

He was also asked about how much the UK will pay the EU if they did not agree a trade deal and said he hoped the EU would meet the UK "half way" on the Irish border issue.