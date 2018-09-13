Funeral costs 'not a bargain, but extortion'

Media player
Funeral costs: What help for poorer people on benefits?
The costs of a funeral for a loved one can send some people into thousands of pounds of debt and there is pressure on the government to do more.
BBC Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson met Percy Morson, who struggled to pay for the costs of burying his brother, and also to funeral director Lucy Coulbert.
13 Sep 2018
