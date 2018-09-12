Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Protesters shout at Rees-Mogg's children
Protesters shouted at the children of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg after turning up at his London home.
A video of the exchange was posted on Facebook by a group called Class War.
Their tactics were branded "abhorrent" by a Labour frontbench MP and condemned by Downing Street.
12 Sep 2018
