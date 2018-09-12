Why has Windrush report not been published?
Video

PMQs: Swire and May on Windrush Report publication date

Theresa May said the government was committed to the publication of report into the Windrush immigration issues but the "form of that is currently being considered," at Prime Minister's Questions.

She was replying to Tory Sir Hugo Swire who asked why it had not been released, despite him raising it two months ago.

