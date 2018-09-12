UK politicians appearing on Russian state TV?

Video

UK politicians who appear on Russian state television risked being used as "propaganda tools" by Russia, but it was a "matter of judgement" for each person, said Theresa May.

She was replying to Conservative MP John Lamont who asked if "Parliamentarians, both current and former" should go on-air, given "what is known" about the Russian involvement in the Salisbury attack.

Russia Today airs the Alex Salmond Show, fronted by the Scottish First Minster and ex-MP.

Prime Minister's Questions: The key bits and the verdict