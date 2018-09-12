PM reminded of past calls on fracking

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Madders on May fracking comments posted online
Labour MP Justin Madders teased the prime minister who has a "number of statements on her website" calling for planning decisions to made locally rather than nationally.
He said they were still there despite talk of fracking powers being taking away from councils.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45500648/pmqs-madders-on-may-fracking-comments-posted-onlineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window