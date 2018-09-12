PM reminded of past calls on fracking
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Madders on May fracking comments posted online

Labour MP Justin Madders teased the prime minister who has a "number of statements on her website" calling for planning decisions to made locally rather than nationally.

He said they were still there despite talk of fracking powers being taking away from councils.

Prime Minister's Questions: The key bits and the verdict

  • 12 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Why has Windrush report not been published?