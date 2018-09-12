Will Brexit be good for farmers?
PMQs: Harrison and May on UK farming policy and exports

Theresa May said Brexit meant the UK could leave the Common Agricultural Policy and develop its own policy for farming that was "right for our farmers and not for others".

She was responding to Trudy Harrison, one of several MPs wearing wheat badges at PMQs to mark British Farming Day, who asked about the export of meat after Brexit.

