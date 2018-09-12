Will UK still pay EU £39m divorce settlement?
PMQs: Philp and May on UK exit payment to EU on Brexit

Conservative MP Chris Philp asked the prime minister about the planned exit payment of £39bn from the UK to the EU on Brexit, and whether it was "locked unto the legally binding withdrawal agreement".

Theresa May said Britain honours its obligations, but the offer was made as part of negotiations, and "without a deal, the position changes".

Prime Minister's Questions: The key bits and the verdict

