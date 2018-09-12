'Why has PM abandoned millions of families?'
PMQs: Blackford and May on wage and tax levels

The PM's explanation of living standards in the UK over the last decade "ignores the reality" and she was "unfit to govern", the SNP's Westminster leader said.

Ian Blackford said average real wages were £800 lower. Theresa May said the government had kept taxes low, put money into public services and reduced UK debt.

  12 Sep 2018
