Corbyn v May on Universal Credit
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on Universal Credit benefit

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May clash over how effective Universal Credit has been for claimants.

The Labour leader said the new benefit was not making working pay but putting more children into poverty.

The prime minister the "legacy of the Labour Party" was a benefit system where a single mother people who wanted to work was told at a job centre, she would be "better off on benefits".

  • 12 Sep 2018
