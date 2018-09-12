Media player
Gove: Theresa May leadership challenge is 'loose talk'
The Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, has dismissed talks of a leadership challenge against Theresa May.
Sources say 50 Conservative MPs opposed to Theresa May's Brexit plan met to discuss forcing the prime minister to step down.
12 Sep 2018
