Gove: Theresa May leadership challenge is 'loose talk'
Video

The Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, has dismissed talks of a leadership challenge against Theresa May.

Sources say 50 Conservative MPs opposed to Theresa May's Brexit plan met to discuss forcing the prime minister to step down.

  • 12 Sep 2018
