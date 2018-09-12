Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens: Dangers of lack of male intimacy
The lack of intimacy men have with themselves and others "manifests it in quite a destructive way", claimed a singer speaking out about the numbers of male killings and suicides.
In a personal film for BBC Politics Live, Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens said there was a culture of "toxic masculinity" in how men are conditioned, and punished for feminine dress codes and mannerisms.
WATCH: After his film aired, he debated his calls with MPs and commentators.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45488644/rizzle-kicks-jordan-stephens-dangers-of-lack-of-male-intimacyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window