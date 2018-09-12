Video

The lack of intimacy men have with themselves and others "manifests it in quite a destructive way", claimed a singer speaking out about the numbers of male killings and suicides.

In a personal film for BBC Politics Live, Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens said there was a culture of "toxic masculinity" in how men are conditioned, and punished for feminine dress codes and mannerisms.

WATCH: After his film aired, he debated his calls with MPs and commentators.