Tories 'could unite behind new Brexit plan'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tories must unite behind new Brexit plan, says Steve Baker

Steve Baker tells the BBC that the Conservative Party risks splitting unless MPs can unite around a new Brexit plan.

The former minister says at least 80 MPs could vote against Theresa May's Chequers proposal for future relations with the EU and the PM needs to back a looser free trade arrangement.

But he insists this is not a plan to topple the prime minister and install a different leader.

  • 10 Sep 2018