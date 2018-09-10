Tories 'could unite behind new Brexit plan'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tories must unite behind new Brexit plan, says Steve Baker
Steve Baker tells the BBC that the Conservative Party risks splitting unless MPs can unite around a new Brexit plan.
The former minister says at least 80 MPs could vote against Theresa May's Chequers proposal for future relations with the EU and the PM needs to back a looser free trade arrangement.
But he insists this is not a plan to topple the prime minister and install a different leader.
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45470672/tories-must-unite-behind-new-brexit-plan-says-steve-bakerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window