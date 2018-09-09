TUC may demand Brexit deal "popular vote"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

TUC's Brexit warning to May: We could demand "popular vote"

Boss Frances O'Grady said the union would throw its "full weight" behind a new vote on the Brexit deal, if it did not meet the needs of working people.

  • 09 Sep 2018
Go to next video: No deal Brexit papers revealed by photo