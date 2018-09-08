Umunna urges Corbyn to 'call off the dogs'
The Labour MP tells his party leadership to "call off the dogs" who are driving out centre-left MPs, like himself.

In a speech to the Blairite campaign group Progress, Chuka Umunna said MPs were being targeted for standing up for zero tolerance of racism.

  • 08 Sep 2018