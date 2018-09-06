Volunteers rescuing unwanted fruit and veg
Gleaners: Volunteers who rescue food from farms

A large amount of fruit and vegetables produced on farms is not making it to market as the crops are left unpicked and unwanted.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson heard how around 20% of UK food is left to rot as the items are judged to be imperfect, and not for sale, but a group of gleaners are rescuing the unwanted items and sending them on to charity.

