Online abuser used 'dead wife's account'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Jenkyns and May on social media abuse by troll
MPs heard about the online abuse targeted at a newly-elected Conservative councillor that has left her special needs son too scared to leave the house.
Andrea Jenkyns MP told the House of Commons that one abuser has allegedly trolled her through "his dead wife's social media account" as she asked the PM about Labour's "kinder gentle politics".
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-45424434/pmqs-jenkyns-and-may-on-social-media-abuse-by-trollRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window